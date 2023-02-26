The 24th day of Serie A continues. The match at 6 pm saw Udinese and Spezia as protagonists, who challenged each other at the Dacia Arena. A pyrotechnic and exciting match, which ended with a 2-2 result thanks to two goals from Nzola and the goals scored by Beto and Pereyra. Mister Semplici therefore made his debut with a draw that certainly didn’t reassure the Ligurian club: success has still been missing since 15 January – 1-0 at Turin’s home – and the relegation zone is now 3 points away. A victory for Verona would put Spezia at serious risk. Udinese, on the other hand, continues its period without any affirmation: in the last 16 days of the championship, only one success has arrived – 9 draws and 7 defeats -. Sottil’s men remain at -4 from the Conference zone.

THE RACE – A truly open-faced match that took place in Udine, with the landlords immediately protagonists with Pereyra after a few seconds of starting. In the 6th minute, however, it was Spezia who took the lead thanks to Nzola who perfectly exploits the mistake of the Friuli rearguard, depositing the ball at the bottom of the bag after having missed Perez first and then Silvestri. The reaction comes thanks to the usual Beto, able to escape the defense of La Spezia on the edge of offside – also controlled in the VAR room – and to put the draw on the scoresheet, after having dribbled past Dragowski. The second half opens with the usual Roberto Pereyra which brings the hosts ahead, after an excellent offensive maneuver, orchestrated by Lovric. It is again Nzola – in his 11th league signing, a personal best – to bring the match to a draw. Maldini’s entrances on one side and Thauvin didn’t help move the match’s finale. 2-2 the final result.