Stepping into the PS5 camp in 2023 is a lot of action. In addition to PSVR 2, it also brings a newly designed professional version of the wireless controller DualSense Edge. This handle is definitely not cheap, is it worth buying? It depends on the player’s frequency of use and the pursuit of a sense of control.

Professional-grade handle with two functions

I actually tried the DualSense Edge for a few days and found that it is quite different from the normal DualSense controller that comes with the machine. The most obvious is that there are 4 more buttons available, including a pair of Fn buttons at the bottom and a pair of removable and changeable buttons on the back. The custom button in the form can quickly open the setting menu, and through the custom button, specific commands can be executed with one click. It is as difficult to play Chok moves in fighting games. In addition, the position, sensitivity and thickness of a pair of joysticks can be fine-tuned, and the L2/R2 triggers can flexibly adjust 3 levels of key travel, which can be adjusted slowly until you think it is the most convenient. In case the joystick component is aging and fails, it can be easily dismantled and replaced as a whole.

In terms of materials, it can also be seen that the high-end sense of DualSense Edge is different from ordinary handles. It seems that the handle is made of anti-slip material, and the touchpad and L2/R2 triggers are also added with anti-slip texture, which makes it feel easy to hold Very stable and solid. The handy switch comes with multiple sets of button caps, a USB-C braided cable, and a storage box, which is as convenient as carrying it to a friend’s home as a guest. Of course, in addition to PS5, DualSense Edge can also be connected to the PC platform.

“Return” PC version cool upgrade

The rogue-like sci-fi shooting game “Returnal” launched earlier on PS5 has officially landed on Steam and Epic Games Store (priced at $468). The PC version fully includes all game content, including the pause loop function, camera mode, co-op mode, and the relentless challenge of the Tower of Sisyphus. In addition, the game experience can be further enhanced with the cooperation of hardware such as GPU and ultra-wide screen.For example, it supports 21:9 or 32:9 screens, NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR image rendering technology, Dolby Atmos sound effects, and DualSense or even DualSense Edge professional-level controller operation. If you use an RTX4070Ti or above graphics card, even if you turn on the light Tracking special effects, still able to achieve the whole process[email protected]high-definition!