Pistachios are valid allies of our health as well as being an excellence of Made in Italy. Here are the benefits and properties of this wonderful food.

Useful against hair loss, constipation and maintaining a healthy weight, pistachios are a panacea for our health.

Pistacia vera, commonly known as pistachio is a fruit tree of the family Anacardiaceae.

It is a tree that can reach 10 meters in height that produces a small seed enclosed in a wooden shell that reaches maturity in late summer.

Originally from the Orient, today it is grown in Italy, California and Spain and in many other areas of the Mediterranean.

To be eaten plain or as ingredients in sweet or savory recipes, pistachios are now famous all over the world.

But what are the benefits of this product? Let’s discover them together.

Pistachios are good for health. Here are the benefits and properties

For years it has been said that pistachios make you fat. Warning, it’s not like that. Recent research has highlighted how unsaturated fats present in the pistachio are well absorbed by our body.

Pistachio has many benefits and in particular provides our body with vitamins and minerals. Only the properties of these seeds are numerous, especially if associated with a balanced diet and physical activity.

Indeed they give an immediate sense of satiety which reduce the sense of hunger and being rich in fiber they fight constipation, reduce stress and promote a good mood.

They are instant allies of the heart because they are rich in potassium and help keep blood pressure under control by promoting vasodilation.

They fight bad cholesterol in the blood, thanks to monounsaturated fats and vitamin B6 stimulates the production of hemoglobin but also the production of myelin, a substance that allows the exchange of information between the nerve fibers of the brain.

The phosphorus and mineral salts present in pistachios prevent type two diabetes and keep glucose under control and also ensure the absorption of iron by fighting anemia.

Perfect for expectant mothers for the presence of Omega 3, Omega 6 and folic acid, because they help the correct development of the fetus.

Selenium, zinc, lutein and vitamin H present in pistachios instead take care of hair and skin. Pistachio oil instead fights skin dryness.

Pistachios, this is the recommended dose to consume

In order for pistachios to bring the listed benefits, it is necessary not to eat more than 30 g for a caloric intake of 170 kcal.

Excellent to eat mid-morning or as a snack, to break hunger. It must be said that they have a high calorie content. In fact, about 100 grams of pistachios contain 570 calories, so it’s better not to abuse them.

The recommended dose is around 49 pistachios a day, i.e. 30 grams. If consumed in the right moderation they help maintain the ideal weight, they promote blood circulation and counteract swelling.

Pistachios also contain water, proteins, mineral salts, fats, sugars and then many antioxidants and folates that slow down the aging process.

Pistachios, here are some varieties

In Italy there are two varieties of pistachio known. Pistachios from Bronte and those from Stigliano, in the province of Matera.

Bronte pistachios, with a purplish shell, have a slightly flattened shape and an emerald green fruit, because they are rich in chlorophyll.

With a sweet and aromatic taste, they do not undergo salting or roasting.

Attention, the real Bronte pistachio has the denomination “Bronte DOP green pistachio”. This wording guarantees its quality and origin

Another Italian pistachio is that of Stigliano, in the province of Matera. Its origin is Greek and it arrived in Italy thanks to the entrepreneur Innocenzo Colangelo who imported it in the 90s, becoming in all respects an Italian product.

Also excellent Turkish pistachios, Antep and Siirt. Antep, small and sweet, is grown in the western area. The Siirt is much fatter and is in the eastern area.

Even in the USA produces many pistachios, especially in California, thanks to the warm climate.

This type is very rich in fat and is very salty.