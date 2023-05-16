Hypertension in young people, we run for cover: prevention and latest generation drugs

Hypertension in young people on the rise: the data is worrying and constantly growing. The prevention programs and medical therapies to be used.

Under examination by scholars, drugs – even experimental – to combat the upward trend in blood pressure in conjunction with preventive approaches.

We know that having too much blood pressure for too long leads to many problems of health, mainly at the expense ofcardiovascular system.

If until today the question was almost the prerogative of people over a certain age, today it is spreading to worrying levels even among young people.

The causein addition to genetic peculiarities, are mainly due to bad dietto little exercise and the use of alcohol and spirits (also increasing).

In order to understand theextent of the problemwe report some numbers that emerge from an Italian study (I-game, launched by the Youth Group of the Italian Arterial Hypertension Society) in place since 2014: well il 14% of the young between 18 and 35 years suffers from hypertension.

In older adults between 30 and 79 years oldhowever, it is no better: the percentages dating back to 2019 indicated a about 40% in the male population and a slightly lower percentage in women.

Recall that hypertension means the persistence of values with pressure maximum 140 and minimum above 100.

Hypertension in young people: the plan to fight it with new generation drugs

Health experts all agree: drugs to fight high blood pressure exist today, and there are even new ones in experimentation phase.

Ma are not free from critical issues and there are contraindications. Furthermore, by themselves, they are not enough to “cure” high blood pressure, but only to keep it under control to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and/or serious events such as heart attacks and strokes.

Today there are numerous pharmacological treatments that have been used for years and are generally safe, but it is the experts themselves who declare that can have undesirable effects: from cough to nausea, from excessive tiredness to erection problems and other general ailments.

On the other hand, investigational medicinal products are based on methods of “gene silencing (Sirna) for specific angiotensin receptors (At1ar)“, or through “selective inhibitors” which should ensure a lower incidence of side effects.

Not just antihypertensive drugs, this is what true prevention means

As for the prevention factorexperts emphasize that it is basic and useful Also more than drugs.

Paradoxically, prevention is easier than you can think; both young people and older people should consult a doctor or a nutritionist to learn how to adopt one healthier diete limit the use of alcohol. To this it would suffice to add one regular physical activity in order to be able to maintain a normal body weight.

