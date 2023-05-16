Home » Kevin Fiala is one of the main attractions
Sports

by admin
Kevin Fiala has become one of the best forwards in the world, an NHL star. The fact that he is part of a World Cup squad for the eighth time is not least thanks to coach Patrick Fischer. His team celebrates the third easy victory without conceding a goal in the third appearance.

Great self-confidence, great ambitions: striker Kevin Fiala.

Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

Kevin Fiala could have done it like most of his NHL colleagues: go on vacation after the end of the season, enjoy the summer. There are worse places in the world to spend your time than ever-tempting Los Angeles. Especially if you own a villa by the sea in fashionable Manhattan Beach. And earns $7.875 million a year. The winter was tough enough with 72 missions. And in the last few weeks he was handicapped by an injury that could not be cured so quickly. Fiala first had to be treated for almost two weeks before the Los Angeles Kings gave him the go-ahead for the World Cup.

