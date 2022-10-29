Home Health “Covid fanatics like no vax. What is the vaccine now” – Libero Quotidiano
Health

“Covid fanatics like no vax. What is the vaccine now” – Libero Quotidiano

by admin
“Covid fanatics like no vax. What is the vaccine now” – Libero Quotidiano

We talk about the management of pandemic of the new Meloni government and some decisions taken by the Minister of Health Schillaci respect for example to unvaccinated doctors who will be able to return to work in the hospital, from Lilli Gruber to Half past eighton La7, in the episode of 28 October, and Alessandro Sallusti disassemble the virologist Antonella Viola according to which it is “absurd to remove the masks in hospitals and RSAs: “I think Covid emergency fanatics are just as annoying as no vax”, says the director of Libero, “You have to be pragmatic, the epidemic as we have understood it in the last two and a half years is no more. I have been a supporter of vaccines and the green pass but now we have to acknowledge it and take apart all this ambaradan because it no longer makes sense “.

What do you call me? What do I really think about. Meloni breaks the silence: heavy words

Here the intervention of Sallusti in opposition to Professor Viola

“I was talking to a major pharmaceutical who said that now i vaccines I’m a private fact“, continues Sallusti.” Each of us must evaluate with our doctor whether it is advantageous or not to get vaccinated. But it is no longer a collective measure. It is no longer that time there I believe. “And he concludes:” I think it is right togliere le multe ai no vax. Wars end withamnesty. Everyone did what he could and now it is useless to go and see in hindsight who made a mistake.

Where did he graduate in medicine ?: Senaldi unleashed, the attack on Mattarella | Video

You may also like

Solid tumors, from the MyPathway study new further...

UGL Healthcare. Nurses, OSS and Health Professions suspended...

Covid: Schillaci, reinstatement of doctors suspended for non-compliance...

Iskv virus from bat: isolated for the first...

Cagliari, enrolls in the gym with a stolen...

is boom of heart problems after healing; we...

352 million euros to the health authority to...

Elenoire Ferruzzi, the rare PHOTO after coming out...

Stroke, every precious minute to save life and...

Covid, we change: weekly bulletin and medical reintegration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy