In Puglia 4 deaths and 1,209 positive, 18% of the tests

There are 1,209 new positive cases registered in the last hours in Puglia out of 6,718 tests. Four deaths have been registered. The positivity rate is 18%. A total of 14,265 people are currently positive, 172 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, 9 in intensive care. This is the subdivision by province: Bari 344, Bat 64, Brindisi 160, Foggia 99, Lecce 393, Taranto 142. Residents outside the region are five, those of the province in definition two.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

In Calabria 619 new infections and 2 deaths

According to the daily data relating to the epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Aa.Ss.Pp. of the region Calabria, 619 new infections are registered (out of 3,639 swabs carried out), +852 recovered and 2 deaths (for a total of 3,060 deaths). The bulletin also records -235 currently positive, +1 hospitalizations (for a total of 133) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 4).

In Lazio 53,956 positive, 32 in intensive care

There are 53,956 people currently positive in the Lazio, of which 636 hospitalized, 32 in intensive care and 53,288 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,096,702 healed, 12,213 dead, out of a total of 2,162,871 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.