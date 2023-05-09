May diet, lose 5 kg before summer: start now

The arrival of summer makes you want to feel fit and lighter, some tips to do it by eating healthy and staying healthy.

The warm season and the arrival of summer, they also carry good diet plans to get back in shape, eat better and do outdoor sports, for feeling better and more relieved than during winter hibernation. At the end of the coldest season we often find ourselves weigh yourself down with a few extra pounds on the scalea little weaker and the desire to feel good about yourself is a lot.

Obviously all diet and weight loss, food education courses must always be undertaken after careful medical checks and with the support of the consultation and help of a nutritionist who will recommend the most suitable and personalized plan and perhaps with the addition of physical activity, it will be really easy to get back in shape.

However many, at the gates of the summer and bathing season are looking forward to get rid of those extra pounds, it’s not that complicated, lose some weight, let’s put on 5 kilos, always in a healthy and controlled way, assuming all the calories and nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of the body. It takes some time and a lot of will.

The ideal Mediterranean diet to lose a few pounds

It really doesn’t take much, first of all start moving morenow also in the open air, using the car less and more the bike o the walks, which always do great good. And then, we are in the country with the best food and the best culinary tradition in the world, just follow the rules of the Mediterranean dietto eat properly and healthily.

In fact, the Mediterranean diet is based on the extensive use of vegetables, which must represent the most abundant part of the dish, and fruit, grains and carbohydrates in the right quantities, moderate consumption of white meat, oily fisheven small amounts of dairy products and milk derivatives and even smaller, the doses of red meat.

Nutritionist advice

The doctor nutritionist biologist Maria Rosaria Baldi declared that she supports this type of diet, which is very rich and effective for maintaining weight and feeling fit. Also from the point of view of a slimming process, the Mediterranean diet, said the doctor, is particularly suitable. Also suggested some tips to lose a few extra pounds, never losing sight of your health.

First rule no restrictive or nutrient-deficient menus and foods. Point two choose healthier and more filling foodswhich have properties on the functioning of the organism, healthier, for example yogurt or kefir, low glycemic index cereals, less sugary fruit, good fats likeolive oil, protein valid like those of eggsblue fish and white meat. Avoid processed foods, sausages, carbonated drinks and too many sweets.

