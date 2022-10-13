Keeping fit is a very shared goal, both by those who do not give up going to the gym or swimming pool at least a couple of times a week, and by those who would like to multiply the hours of the day to find time to indulge in fitness regularly.

Thanks to the offers promoted on the occasion of the Amazon Prime exclusive offers it is finally possible to get everything you need to train e doing physical activity in complete autonomy, even by setting up a corner of the house ad hoc and equipping itself with all the essential tools for practicing sports safely.

Until midnight today you can access a wide range of offers on fitness products and for sport, an unmissable opportunity to take care of your physical health and to definitively give up a sedentary lifestyle.

FFitness Easybelt Exercise Bike

FFitness Easybelt is the stationary and ultra-compact exercise bike, designed to tone legs and buttocks easily and in complete autonomy. It is equipped with a multifunction LCD display, a saddle with 7 adjustment levels, a new easy and immediate resistance coupling. The steel pad avoids jerky pedaling and promotes smoother movement, while heart rate sensors help monitor heart rate.

Avoalre non-slip Yoga mat

Avoalre Yoga Mat non-slip and foldable, made of PVC and 5mm thick. Easy to fold, it comes with a handy case. Both the front and back are designed to increase friction, while the suction cup on the back adheres firmly to the ground without the risk of slipping.

Ise electric treadmill

Resistant and safe, Ise electric treadmill it is characterized by a speed of 1-8 km / h, a running surface of 1010 mm x 325 mm, an LCD screen that shows time, distance, speed and calories. The frame part is made of thickened steel tube and ABS, while the PVC belt and rubber floor provide good cushioning and a calming effect.

Amazon Basics pair of dumbbells

Set at 2 dumbbells Amazon Basics ideal for endurance training, each weighing 5 kg and with a non-slip neoprene coating. The hexagonal shape prevents the handlebars from rolling and ensures greater safety.

Proiron Yoga block

Proiron Yoga Block Made of durable high density EVA anti-scratch foam, lightweight and non-slip. Perfect for travel, studio, gym or home use, it is tested by European SGS.

Reebok Step

Reebok Step with 3 quick-change height adjustments (15/20/25 cm), so you can customize the intensity of your aerobic training taking into account your personal fitness level. The raised "bubble" textured surface also offers even more grip and guarantees maximum safety during use.

Sinophant leggings high waist

Sinophant high-waisted leggings elasticized and sporty, made with soft and opaque materials. They are breathable and designed with a soft, high-waisted compression band that flattens the tummy and contours the waist, giving an hourglass silhouette. They are perfect for any season and can be worn during any type of training.