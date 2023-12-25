Meal too heavy? With these natural remedies you can digest immediately and without drugs

The Christmas holidays can be characterized by health problems, including indigestion from a heavy meal: here are the natural remedies

During the holidays we usually eat large dinners and lunches on the table, however for many these festive occasions can turn into a nightmare due to indigestion problems connected to a heavy meal.

Indigestion often manifests as discomfort in the upper abdomen after a meal, leading to symptoms such as bloating, excessive gas, belching, and nausea. Connected to the latter is heartburn, which can cause a burning sensation in the chest and throat due to the upward movement of stomach acids into the esophagus, a condition also known as “reflux”. However, there are some natural remedies that can help manage the symptoms, ensuring sufferers can enjoy the holiday season to the fullest.

Indigestion can be triggered by various factors, including alcohol, caffeine, citrus fruits, processed snacks and foods high in saturated fats, all commonly eaten during a heavy meal over the festive period. Probiotics, the beneficial bacteria of the intestine, play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of the intestinal microbiota. An imbalance can lead to digestive problems that aggravate the condition. Probiotics have been found to aid in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients in the gut. Specific strains, such as lactobacillus bulgaricus, are effective in digesting lactose, while others such as lactobacillus acidophilus they can relieve bloating by restoring the bacterial balance in the gut.

Additionally, these beneficial bacteria fortify the intestinal lining, improving its integrity, which can help reduce symptoms of heartburn and acid reflux. During the holiday season, having natural heartburn remedies on hand can be helpful. These remedies typically contain ingredients that neutralize stomach acid, thus alleviating reflux and burning.

Sodium bicarbonate, commonly found in these remedies, reacts against stomach acid, forming a barrier to prevent acid reflux and has been shown to be effective in helping to relieve the condition. Aloe vera, another ingredient used to relieve heartburn, coats the stomach and esophageal lining, offering protection against stomach acids.

Rob Hobson, nutritionist, said: “Heartburn is a big problem for many people during the holiday season and is a direct result of overindulgence, but there are natural alternatives that can offer relief such as Healthspan Gastrisoothe.” Other health problems that can occur during the holiday season include sleep disruption and liver stress due to high-fat foods and increased alcohol consumption.

