Epic Games’ “The Outer Worlds: Astronaut’s Choice Edition” is free for a limited time, and includes both the main body and DLC combination | news

Epic Games Offers Free Redemption of “The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition” for Limited Time

In a surprising move following the giveaway of “Ghostwire: Tokyo,” Epic Games is now offering Obsidian’s space science fiction masterpiece, “The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition,” for free on the Epic Games Store. Fans have only one day, until December 26, to collect and permanently save the game to their collection.

Released in 2020, “The Outer Worlds” is a space science fiction adventure game developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Players take on the role of a protagonist who awakens from a 70-year slumber aboard the colonial ship “Hope” and embarks on a journey through the corporate-controlled galaxy of Halcyon, uncovering dark secrets that threaten to destroy everything.

The “Spacer’s Choice Edition” includes the base game of “The Outer Worlds” as well as two expansion packs, “Murder on Eridanos” and “Peril on Gorgon,” making it the ultimate version of the game.

The limited-time free redemption period for “The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition” ends at 00:00 on December 27, 2023. Fans are encouraged to act quickly to claim their free copy of the game.

Players can download and claim “The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition” on the Epic Games Store. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer to expand your gaming library with this critically acclaimed space adventure.

