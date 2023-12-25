ABDA warns MPs about Lauterbach plans

And finally, the ABDA fears that pharmacies that are under economic pressure would have to lay off many employed licensees in order to save money under the existing cost pressure. “The result would be a significant deterioration in care,” warns the professional association. Lauterbach has repeatedly ruled out benefit cuts for the population. “If pharmacies have to limit their services or even close due to financial pressure, this is de facto a politically initiated reduction in services for citizens,” says the ABDA.

