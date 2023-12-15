Cold wave orange warning: Jilin, Zhejiang, Guizhou and other 9 provinces and regions have temperatures dropping as much as 16°C to 20°C – News

Cold Wave Orange Warning Issued for Nine Provinces and Regions in China

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a cold wave orange warning for several provinces and regions in China. It is expected that the temperature will drop significantly in central Inner Mongolia, North China, central and southern Northeast China, eastern Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, Jiangnan, eastern Southwest, and South China.

From 14:00 on December 15 to 08:00 on December 17, the temperature is forecasted to drop by 6 to 10°C in the mentioned areas. However, in some specific regions such as Jilin, Zhejiang, Guizhou, and others, the temperature could plummet by 16 to 20°C. Additionally, the minimum temperature is expected to reach 0°C in southern Guizhou and northern Jiangnan, and the -10°C line is located from northern Huanghuai to Qinling.

It is advised that the government and relevant departments take necessary measures for cold wave emergency response. People are also urged to pay attention to keeping warm, and those involved in agriculture, aquaculture, and animal husbandry should actively take anti-frost and ice protection measures to minimize losses. Precautions against wind are also recommended.

To stay informed about the weather, individuals are encouraged to follow the "China Weather Network" WeChat official account and "Weather Butler" APP Android version.

