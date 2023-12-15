Home » Dong Yuhui stopped broadcasting and responded to CEO Yu Min Hongbao or choose one of the two to protect himself; Dong Mingzhu angrily criticized Meng Yutong: He only wants to use the platform to become an Internet celebrity; Li Bin responded that he does not use a NIO mobile phone丨Leifeng Morning News|Leifeng.com
Business

Dong Yuhui stopped broadcasting and responded to CEO Yu Min Hongbao or choose one of the two to protect himself; Dong Mingzhu angrily criticized Meng Yutong: He only wants to use the platform to become an Internet celebrity; Li Bin responded that he does not use a NIO mobile phone丨Leifeng Morning News|Leifeng.com

by admin
Dong Yuhui stopped broadcasting and responded to CEO Yu Min Hongbao or choose one of the two to protect himself; Dong Mingzhu angrily criticized Meng Yutong: He only wants to use the platform to become an Internet celebrity; Li Bin responded that he does not use a NIO mobile phone丨Leifeng Morning News|Leifeng.com

It is quite evident that the tech industry is going through some major shake-ups. Byte’s cancellation of the PICO 5 project has sent shockwaves through the virtual reality headset community. The company, owned by ByteDance, is reportedly shifting its focus to a new project codenamed “Swan”, which will be a high-end MR headset aimed at benchmarking against Apple’s Vision Pro. This sudden change in direction has also led to a significant reduction in the company’s workforce, with over 400 employees being laid off and more than 600 being reassigned within ByteDance.

In other news, New Oriental founder Yu Minhong has addressed recent controversies within the company, stemming from the criticism of Oriental Selection’s CEO for raising Dong Yuhui’s salary. It was revealed that there is internal discord within the company, and the situation has prompted public apologies from both Yu Minhong and CEO Sun Dongxu. Dong Yuhui, who is at the center of this issue, has been noticeably absent from recent live broadcasts at Oriental Selection, adding fuel to the fire.

Elsewhere in the tech world, NIO Chairman Li Bin has shared his thoughts on the company’s mobile phones, stating that while they are easy to use, he still prefers using his iPhone due to the hassle of migrating WeChat data. Despite this, he believes that NIO phones will become more popular in the future.

Bilibili has also had to address rumors of layoffs within its game development division. The company has refuted these claims, stating that only some projects have been adjusted, potentially due to a decrease in revenue from the gaming business over the past few quarters.

Additionally, OPPO has been ordered to pay Nokia patent license fees after a court ruling related to standard essential patent royalties. This has become a landmark case, as it is the first time a Chinese court has issued a judgment on global royalty rates for standard essential patents.

See also  It took only one week to report to the issuance of 6 hard technology ETF "Light Speed" approved_chip_machine_index is

Lastly, NIO came under scrutiny for hosting a tasting event that combined liquor tasting with test driving. The company has since cancelled the wine tasting activities following public backlash.

In a separate incident, Xiaomi’s ThePaper OS update log was allegedly used to spread false information about the software automatically blocking pornographic apps. Xiaomi’s public relations department has refuted these claims, highlighting the prevalence of misinformation on social media.

Finally, Li Auto has undergone a rank system reform which will divide the company into 6 categories and 23 levels, a significant move that showcases the company’s commitment to internal restructuring and growth.

You may also like

Positive ending in Piazza Affari (+0.2%) on ECB...

European Union decides to start negotiations

Moderna’s Experimental Melanoma Vaccine Could Be Available Within...

Alfa Romeo, the new baby SUV will be...

Heineken is giving away millions of non-alcoholic beers...

Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler Awarded $6 Million Bonus...

The EU stock markets close in no particular...

Today’s stock market 1214丨The volume energy shrinkage index...

The Dollar Closes the Day Lower Following Federal...

Metalworkers, on wages and hours Fiom, Fim and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy