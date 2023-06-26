Meat created in the laboratory: approval arrives from the Government and the green light for administration | They will force us to eat only this

Laboratory meat – www.iPaddisti.it

Synthetic meat obtained from growing animal cells in the laboratory is gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to traditional meat.

Its production reduces the environmental impact of intensive animal breeding and raises ethical concerns related to meat consumption. A recent event could convince even more people to change their eating habits.

This particular type of meat is produced through a process that involves the growing animal cells in the laboratory. The cells are harvested from a healthy animal (pigs, steers, chickens, sheep, etc.) and then grown in a controlled environment, where they develop into muscle tissue that can be used to produce meat that looks and tastes like traditional beef .

Synthetic meat production delivers numerous advantages compared to traditional meatsuch as significantly reducing the environmental impact of intensive animal farming.

Livestock farming requires huge amounts of land, water and feed, and contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases and the depletion of natural resources. Synthetic meat, on the other hand, requires less land, water and resources, reducing the ecological footprint overall food industry.

Synthetic meat approved, here’s where you can eat the first laboratory chicken meat

One of the main advantages of producing synthetic meat is that it is grown in a laboratory eliminates the need to raise and cull animals for food purposes. Thanks to this innovation more and more people will be able to do ethical reflections regarding animal welfare and the emotional impact of meat consumption.

Synthetic meat approved in the USA – www.iPaddisti.it (Source: freepik)

The recent approval dell’USDA for the sale of synthetic chicken meat by Good Meat e Upside Foods represents a major breakthrough for the synthetic meat industry in the United States United States. Both companies have proven that they adhere to strict food safety standards and deliver a high quality product that meets the required standards. USDA approval confirms the safety and legality of synthetic chicken meat produced by these companies, paving the way for its marketing in the US market and subsequently throughout the rest of the world.

Good Meat and Upside Foods are using innovative methods to produce synthetic chicken meat and, just as Good Meet founder Josh Tetrick said: “The announcement of being able to produce and sell lab-grown meat It’s a great time for our company, industry and food systeme”.

