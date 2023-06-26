Home » Court of Cassation – Detail of the Civil Sentence
News

Court of Cassation – Detail of the Civil Sentence

by admin

Materia

Private international law

President

F.A. Genovese

Speaker

In G. Iofri

The First Civil Section, with reference to the issue of the legal “status” of Ukrainian minors temporarily displaced in Italy due to the war emergency, stated that pursuant to art. 23 of the 1996 Hague Convention and in compliance with the Conventions on consular matters (Vienna Convention of 10/19/1996 and Consular Convention between Italy and Ukraine of 2016), the provision of appointment of the Italian guardian by the Juvenile Court and declared the effectiveness of the provision for the appointment of the international guardian by the Consul General for Ukraine in Italy, since Law 47 of 1997 for the protection of minors who arrived in Italy without legal assistance and representation did not apply .

Link

See also  Auronzo, falls on a motorcycle after an evening with friends: he did not have a helmet, a very serious 19 year old

You may also like

Cryptocurrency Adoption in Cyprus Boosted by Bybit License...

A clock that tells the story of the...

Jail for 8 possible members of “Los Menores...

Accident of Casal Palocco, the videos of TheBorderline...

European Games 2023 – according to the results...

By the decree of Ana Fidelia Mosquera Mosquera

Summer Davos Preview: Seeking the World’s Path to...

Prigozhin, audio and Utkin’s advance. The Russian background

Lightning killed in Çorum – Current News

One dead and six serious cases of dengue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy