Air conditioner bonus: guidelines for requesting it and how to renovate the house | Suffering from the heat is useless, now the state pays them

Air conditioner bonus – www.iPaddisti.it

July is just around the corner and like every year the temperatures rise dramatically in every corner of Italy. To find some relief, new and efficient air conditioning systems can be installed.

Air conditioners can have a very significant cost, especially if you live in a house with multiple rooms that need fresh air at various times of the day. To save on spending, you can request the new Air Conditioner Bonus, here’s how to get it.

The air conditioner bonus is a tax relief activated by the Government to lighten the costs of purchase and replacement or new installation.

The objective of this bonus, however, is not limited to saving the beneficiaries, in fact thanks to these devices you can protect the environment. The possibility of using them even in winter to heat rooms allows people to avoid polluting fuels and as expensive as natural gas.

According to the provisions of the law, the bonus in question can be enjoyed in 3 ways:

Fiscal detractionthrough the issue of 10 annual installments paid during the tax return; Invoice discountwhich represents the most immediate solution as it allows you to pay immediately only a part of the cost; Sale of creditthanks to which credit can be used to reduce the costs of mortgages or loans.

Who is entitled to the Air Conditioners Bonus and how to request it

In order to benefit from the benefits provided by the Air Conditioner Bonuses old air conditioners can be replaced with newer or more efficient models class A or higher. In the event that the class of the air conditioner selected contributes to an improvement in efficiency, the 65% on the cost of the appliance and on the installation work.

Installation condizionatore – www.iPaddisti.it (fonte: freepik)

However, in the text of the 2023 law it is not mandatory to replace an old model, in fact the Bonus is also due to those who install a new one, however in this case precise parameters must be respected. More specifically, in order to request the facilitation, it will be necessary integrate the air conditioning installation into a larger renovation project for the property.

To claim the Bonus you must send, within 90 days from installation, a communication at ENEA which specifies the energy class of the air conditioner and the electrical power consumed by the system. If you choose the discount on the invoice, you will also need to fill in all the necessary documentation, such as the formula to be included in the reason for the transfer, the tax codes, the VAT number of the shop and the invoice number.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

