Medical cannabis in focus: Medical training at 1860 Munich – Cannabis in pain therapy and neurology

München – Drapalin Pharmaceuticals and GrünhornGermany’s largest provider of prescription cannabis, invite medical professionals to their joint information event “Cannabis in pain therapy and neurology”. The event will take place on May 10, 2023 from 3 p.m in the legendary SECHZGER Alm in Munich and provides up-to-date information on the use of cannabis in medicine.

The speakers include renowned experts in this field – Dr. medical Franjo Grotenhermen, Prof. Dr. medical Kirsten Müller-Vahl and Dr. medical Marc Seibolt. They offer insights into cannabis therapy and its benefits in MS and ADHD patients and pain disorders.

The event will also provide an opportunity to discuss current developments and possible uses of medicinal cannabis. A short workshop on medicinal cannabis and dinner complete the program.

By successfully answering learning success questions on the Medcram training platform, 4 CME points can be earned after the event.

Those interested can apply no later than 27. April 2023 online about that Registration portal or register by email to [email protected]

Drapalin Pharmaceuticals GmbH was the first company to deliver medical cannabis from Africa to German pharmacies and relies on exclusive quality products, a reliable logistics network and comprehensive information for professionals.

Grünhorn has been distributing therapeutic cannabis since 2019 and specializes in high quality cannabis flowers, capsules and extracts. In the in-house laboratory and in the development department, Grünhorn is constantly working on improving cannabis products and dosage forms.