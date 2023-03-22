A one-off test for hepatitis B and C during the check-up, the health examination from the age of 35, and two additional tests as part of newborn screening: These medical services have been available since October as part of early detection. The health insurance companies bear the costs, as they do for a number of other early detection examinations. But which ones are they? And who gets which test?

Early detection examinations are health insurance benefits In Germany, around 73 million people have statutory health insurance. You have the right to adequate, appropriate and economical health care. This includes early detection with their examinations. This means that numerous preventive care offers are equally accepted by all health insurance companies.

Goal: discover diseases early The aim of these is to discover health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, as well as diabetes or kidney problems, as early as possible in order to improve therapy and the chances of recovery. There doesn’t have to be any signs of illness. With children, the focus should also be on physical and mental development from an early age. What is early detection? That decides Federal Joint Committee. It regulates which services are covered by health insurance and must always take the current state of medicine into account. Therefore, the offers can change and be adjusted again and again.

Teil­weise geschlechter­abhängig Various examinations are offered depending on age and gender (prevention offers in detail). But there are also some that are independent of gender: From the age of 35 there is one every two years Haut­krebs-Scree­ninga health check every three years (often also Check-Up 35 mentioned) possible. Insured persons between the ages of 18 and 34 can have the check-up done once. In addition, the health insurers finance two as part of colon cancer screening Darm­spiege­lungen at intervals of ten years – for women over 55, for men over 50 (special colorectal cancer screening). From the age of 50, a regular test for invisible blood in the stool is also possible. Tipp: More information is available from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians.

Early detection examinations are voluntary There are special programs for screening for colon and cervical cancer. The health insurance companies regularly send out invitations and information to those who take part. For women over the age of 50, this also applies to mammography screening, the X-ray examination of the breast. A central office has been set up for this purpose. Nevertheless, the offers are voluntary. Even if someone falls ill later on, there are no consequences.

Exception: child examinations In Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, however, the first “U-examinations” (prevention offers in detail) at the pediatrician are obligatory. If parents do not meet the specified deadlines, the pediatrician can call in the health or youth welfare office.

Ärzt­liche Aufklärungs­pflicht Basically, doctors should provide information before the examinations, name the procedure, benefits and risks. During the check-up, the heart, lungs, head, neck, abdomen, spine, musculoskeletal system, nervous system and sensory organs are examined. The doctor uses a blood sample to check the cholesterol level and blood sugar in order to detect risks for cardiovascular diseases. The urine is examined for kidney and bladder diseases.

Downsides of preventive medical check-ups Good to know: There are often abnormal findings that turn out to be harmless after further tests. This can cause mental stress. And: An X-ray examination, for example, exposes the body to radiation, and a colonoscopy can lead to bleeding. The Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care provides information on the risks and benefits of many early detection examinations at gesundheitsinformation.de.