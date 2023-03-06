Rimini, 6 March 2023 – “He is alone a cystitis, can go home serene“, the doctor who had examined him for the first time in the emergency room had reassured him. Instead, behind the severe pain in the abdomen and other symptoms, a much more serious problem was hidden: an acute appendicitis that 5 days after the forced an urgent intervention. He, 41 years old owner of an insurance agency in Rimini, still bears the consequences and has decided, through the lawyer Stefano Caroli, to file a complaint. The Prosecutor of Forlì has opened an investigation and has already appointed an expert: it is the coroner Donatella Fedeli.

The facts they date back to a year ago. On January 5th the man, who lives and works in Rimini (but still resides in Forlì), turns to the general practitioner due to high fever and severe stomach pains. The doctor prescribes antibiotic treatment and invites him to go to the emergency room, in case the symptoms do not disappear within a couple of days. The evil does not disappear and on January 8 the insurer goes to Emergency room of the ‘Morgagni’ of Forlì reporting all symptoms. The doctor who visits him carries out various tests, but not the abdominal ultrasound suggested by the 41-year-old given the pain. The doctor is convinced it is “just cystitis” and since the man confesses that he has already suffered from it in the past, he reinforces his diagnosis and prescribes the cure.

But the pains persist the insurer turns to other specialists and on the 13th (through a private visit) he carries out an ultrasound of the abdomen. The results leave no doubts: the ultrasound doctor explains the situation and advises him to go to the emergency room immediately. Back at the ‘Morgagni’, this time with the ultrasound in hand the insurer is treated in a very different way.

is hospitalized, they do various tests including the Tac and a new ultrasound, then they operate on him urgently: he had appendicitis which worsened into peritonitis. And during the surgery, the surgeons had to remove some parts of the intestine: they had become necrotized. Discharged after two weeks, the 41-year-old had to undergo special treatment and diet and is still suffering from the consequences.

Decided to go to the bottom of the matter, the insurer turned to a coroner, Professor Adriano Tagliabracci, who confirmed how the wrong diagnosis and missed tests were decisive for the worsening of the disease. The 41-year-old “almost died”, observes the lawyer Caroli, based on Tagliabracci’s report. Now we await that of the expert of the Prosecutor’s Office. The insurer is ready to ask for compensation of 200 thousand euros, “given the permanent damage suffered”, concludes the lawyer.