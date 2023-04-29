Home » Medical Gaslighting: Long Covid and ME/CFS, but nobody believes you
Medical Gaslighting: Long Covid and ME/CFS, but nobody believes you

31 years old and unable to work: Jasmin Buchen has been suffering from ME/CFS, a severe neuroimmunological disease, since her corona infection. As with many long-Covid patients, their symptoms were often not taken seriously until they were diagnosed. To the stern she told her story.

If you are not taken seriously when you visit the doctor, if complaints are downplayed or simply blamed on the psyche, this is referred to as medical gaslighting. In a series, women tell stern their experiences with medical gaslighting – their illnesses differ, but they all share the feeling that they were not heard on the way to their diagnosis. Jasmin Buchen is one of them. She suffers from ME/CFS:

