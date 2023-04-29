Home » Roma-Milan LIVE from 6pm: Mourinho surprises with Abraham and Belotti, Giroud with Leao for the Rossoneri | First page
Roma-Milan LIVE from 6pm: Mourinho surprises with Abraham and Belotti, Giroud with Leao for the Rossoneri

Roma-Milan LIVE from 6pm: Mourinho surprises with Abraham and Belotti, Giroud with Leao for the Rossoneri
A real play-off for a place in the next Champions League six days before the end of the championship. After the two advances on Friday, the thirty-second day of Serie A continues with the super challenge at the Olimpico between Rome and Milan. Josè Mourinho’s formation, without the injured Karsdorp, Smalling and Llorente and with Wijnaldum and Dybala in less than optimal conditions, want to promptly redeem Monday’s defeat against Atalanta and reject the overtaking attempt by Milan, who thanks to the 2-0 against Lecce in the previous round he tied the Giallorossi in the standings at 56 points.

ROMA: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; pilgrims; Belotti, Abraham.

MILAN:Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud.

