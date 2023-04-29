Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg separate 1:1

Status: 04/29/2023 5:35 p.m

Both Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg have to wait for the next victory in the Bundesliga. On matchday 30, both teams in Frankfurt drew 1-1 (1-0). Eintracht has been without a win for nine league games. Augsburg has been waiting for a win for seven games.

An own goal by Elvis Rexhbecaj (25th) gave Eintracht the lead. Ermedin Demirovic equalized in the second half (59′). It is becoming increasingly difficult for Eintracht to enter international business via the Bundesliga. The gap to sixth place is five points. Frankfurt but still move into the Europa League via the DFB Cup (semi-finals). Augsburg, on the other hand, missed important points in the relegation battle. The FCA is only three points before the relegation place.

Rexhbecaj hits his own goal

Eintracht, who had to do without top scorer Randal Kolo Muani due to adductor problems, started the game with pressure. However, the hosts did not come dangerously close to the Augsburg goal. The FCA then had the first degree. Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp was able to safely catch Arne Maier’s shot (10′). After this promising start, however, it became apparent that the two teams are currently not very self-confident. The game flattened noticeably. Both teams were looking to avoid mistakes.

That only worked to a limited extent on the Augsburg side in the 25th minute. Frankfurt’s Aurélio Buta pushed into the penalty area from the right side and put the ball inside. Augsburg’s Rexhbecaj kept his foot in and steered the ball into his own goal.

Knauff fails twice

FCA was visibly shocked by the deficit. Eintracht left the ball to the guests, but they didn’t know what to do with it. Frankfurt, on the other hand, tried quick advances after winning the ball. Ansgar Knauff posed a threat twice, but first shot wide (35′) and then failed to hit FCA goalkeeper Tomas Koubek (38′). FCA almost equalized just before the break. Frankfurt’s Tuta blocked Ermedin Demirovic’s shot at the last moment (45′).

It was also Demirovic who came to the first conclusion after the change of sides. And it wasn’t safe. However, Trapp was still on the ball with his hands (47.(. The ball landed almost immediately in the Augsburg goal. Goal scorer Raphael Borré was previously offside (49.).

Demirovic with a technical feat

On the other side it was Demirovic’s turn again – and how. The Augsburg striker volleyed a ball in from Ruben Vargas in the penalty area and hit the far corner. A technical masterpiece that brought FC Augsburg the equalizer (58th).

The guests were now much better in the game, showed themselves to be more present and determined. Frankfurt, on the other hand, needed a few minutes to regain their bearings, but came back into play better from the 70th minute. Offensive scenes were in short supply in the final phase. Although Frankfurt was on the trigger, in the end they had to settle for the 1-1 draw.

Frankfurt in Hoffenheim, Augsburg against Union

Next weekend, Frankfurt will have to hold their own against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Augsburg hosts Union Berlin at the same time.