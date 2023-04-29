Chinese warship carrying second batch of evacuees arrives at Jeddah port – Xinhua English.news.cn

At 08:00 local time on April 29, the second batch of Chinese personnel in Sudan and some foreigners evacuated from the Weishanhu ship of the Chinese Navy arrived safely at Jeddah Port in Saudi Arabia.

Headquarters reporter Li Chao:I am now at Jeddah Port in western Saudi Arabia, and behind me is the Weishanhu ship of the Chinese Navy. At around 8 o’clock on the 29th local time, the Weishan Lake ship arrived here with the second batch of Chinese personnel evacuated from Sudan and some foreigners, including 272 Chinese citizens, 215 Pakistani citizens and 6 Brazilian citizens. It is also the last large-scale evacuation mission performed by Chinese naval vessels since the sudden change in the situation in Sudan.

On the pier, staff from the Chinese embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia, media and Chinese-funded institutions unfurled a huge five-star red flag to welcome compatriots and foreign friends. During the process of disembarking the evacuees, songs such as “Singing the Motherland” and “My Motherland and Me” were played live.

Tang Zhen, a Chinese citizen evacuated from Sudan:I feel very comfortable, at ease, and down-to-earth. The fleet of the motherland came to receive us, and we felt very warm and very excited. (Reporter: What do you want to eat when you return to Beijing?) Beijing roast duck, noodles with fried sauce, hot pot, I want to taste the delicacies of the motherland as soon as possible.

Mohammad, a Pakistani citizen evacuated from Sudan:It feels great. I am very grateful to China for helping us. The warship sent us here from Port Sudan. We are like brothers.

On the 27th local time, the Chinese naval guided missile destroyer Nanning and comprehensive supply ship Weishan Lake carried the first batch of 668 Chinese citizens and 10 foreigners from Port Sudan to Jeddah Port, Saudi Arabia.

[

责编：杨煜 ]