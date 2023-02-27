The ex-soccer player made a professional leap in which he has shown his facet as an entrepreneur and what has helped him to have a lot of money, more than you would think.

In November, Gerard Piqué, in the midst of his separation from Shakira, withdrew from the Barcelona FC soccer team With tears in his eyes, the athlete said goodbye to his fans and a career spanning more than a decade on the field.

Although the athlete left behind an important stage of his life in which he won a series of awards, the truth is that he also made a professional leap in which he has shown his facet as an entrepreneur and that helps him preserve his great fortune.

The Celebrity Net Worth portal has detailed the current economic situation of the former soccer player. In fact, they have indicated that Piqué’s fortune amounts to about 80 million euros (more than 400 billion Colombian pesos).

This figure includes a variety of ventures, including, for example, the company Kosmos Holding, which he co-owns with Hiroshi Mikitani and founded in 2017.

With the help of this company, Piqué was able to acquire the rights to Ligue 1, the first division of French football. In this way, it could sell the broadcast of the matches to the Mediaset España group and Ibai Llanos.

Ibai is one of the most recognized streaming companies in Spain and Gerard took the opportunity to join them and manage his beloved Kings League.

The purpose of this league, created in 2022, is to put together a championship for beginners. Not only Piqué and Ibai invested in the business, a large number of renowned footballers are associated with the project of the former Barcelona defender.

Likewise, Shakira’s ex-husband owns the FC Andorra team and the company dedicated to Kypers glasses, which owns the athlete as the image of the company and which, in addition to being successful in Spain, is successfully expanding to the United States.