(ANSA) – MARSEILLE, FEBRUARY 26 – On February 8, Marseille had eliminated Paris SG from the French Cup, but today the capital’s team took revenge by going on to win 3-0 on the arch-rivals’ field in the ‘classic ‘ of the French championship. In the 29th minute the result was already 2-0 for the visitors, driven by the duo who also sparked at the World Cup in Qatar, namely Mbappé and Messi, authors of one goal each. Then, in the repetition, Pulce offered his team-mate the winning assist which allowed Mbappé to score his 200th goal with the PSG shirt, and therefore to join Edinson Cavani in the club’s all-time scorers list.



So now, after the big match between the top two in the standings, Paris SG has increased their lead to 60 points against 52 of their rivals. The only negative note of the evening, also enhanced by two decisive interventions by ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma, on Sanchez and on a ball deflected by his PSG teammate Vitinha, was Kimpembe’s injury, forced out after just 15′ of play.



In one of today’s other Ligue 1 matches, Monaco’s home tumble, which lost 3-0 at home to Nice. However, the Monegasques remain in third place, at 50, on a par with Lens. (HANDLE).

