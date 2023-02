At 12:23 the bomb, defused and safe, left the municipality of Avezzano. To greet the convoy made up of vehicles from the Army, the State Police, the Local Police and the Fire Brigade, were numerous citizens of the green area, looking out from the balcony during the passage of the vehicles. From the town hall of Avezzano the siren that rings out every day at 12:00, to remember the lunch break of the Fucino laborers, has kicked off the operations for the return of citizens to their homes