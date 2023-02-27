Home World Men and women, flirting between Eugenio Colombo and a former Gf?
World

Men and women, flirting between Eugenio Colombo and a former Gf?

by admin
Men and women, flirting between Eugenio Colombo and a former Gf?























What was in between Eugenio Colombo e Gwendolyn Canessa?

According to some videos posted by the influencer Deianeira Marzano, it would seem that between the two there was a kiss. This allegedly happened during an evening in which he was also present Amedeo beatfriend and colleague of the Marzano.

Eugeniolast September, he closed the long relationship that tied him to Frances Del Tagliaknown during the television experience a Men and women and with whom he had two children. Since then, the former suitor has found love at the side of Frederick Florentine, while various flirtations have been attributed to the saxophonist. Among them, last December, the one with the ex Checkers of the Throne Over Pamela Beretta.

You may also like

Ljubomir Bandović on roles and anecdotes from the...

Ragusa loses in Sassari, Iblee defeats at the...

Crash in Barajevo due to blizzard | Info

Remote kissing device from China | Magazine

Peace is far away, what a mistake to...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 27 February...

Iran announces: “We have developed a long-range cruise...

The oxygen masks failed in the Russian plane...

At least 59 migrants died in Italy Info

At Ruota Libera, Isabella Ferrari “meets” her boyfriend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy