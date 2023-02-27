What was in between Eugenio Colombo e Gwendolyn Canessa?

According to some videos posted by the influencer Deianeira Marzano, it would seem that between the two there was a kiss. This allegedly happened during an evening in which he was also present Amedeo beatfriend and colleague of the Marzano.

Eugeniolast September, he closed the long relationship that tied him to Frances Del Tagliaknown during the television experience a Men and women and with whom he had two children. Since then, the former suitor has found love at the side of Frederick Florentine, while various flirtations have been attributed to the saxophonist. Among them, last December, the one with the ex Checkers of the Throne Over Pamela Beretta.

Gwendolynfor its part, was previously linked to Daniel Interrantefather of her only daughter Chloe. The former contestant of the Big Brother 7 to date he is openly single. Or at least, so she had claimed recently during an interview for the radio program Turquoise.

Nevertheless, Deianira stated with absolute certainty that between Gwendolyn ed Eugenio there was a kiss. Through Instagram storiesthe gossip pundit shared a user’s report, who claimed:

At an evening last night where he was introducing your friend Amedeo beatthe Canessa e Colombo they made out all evening. Your friend covers them, I hope you won’t be biased!

The Marzano he then published the videos that would show, according to the user, the alleged kiss. To you the comments!