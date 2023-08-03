Medical Prep Program Equips Diverse Youth to Meet Healthcare Needs of California’s Latino Population

Title: Bilingual Occupational Therapist Aims to Bridge Healthcare Gap for Latino Communities

Subtitle: UC Davis School of Medicine’s Medical Prep program empowers diverse youth to pursue careers in healthcare

Sacramento, CA – Melisse López, a 19-year-old aspiring bilingual occupational therapist, envisions a future where she can provide the same compassionate care to others, just as she did for her Spanish-speaking grandfather during his battles with health complications. López believes that being able to communicate with patients in their language not only reassures them but also alleviates stress, anxiety, and cortisol levels. Inspired by her personal experiences, López is part of a groundbreaking program called Preparando Estudiantes Para Serm Médicos (Medical Prep), which seeks to address the lack of diversity in the medical profession, specifically targeting the Latino population in California.

Launched in 2016 by the UC Davis School of Medicine in collaboration with Permanente Medical Group, Medical Prep aims to create better healthcare access for the nearly 40% of California’s population that identifies as Latino. The program offers diverse youth populations a gateway into the medical profession, providing mentorship, support, and resources throughout their medical education journey. On July 21, 25 aspiring medical professionals graduated from the six-week summer program, further strengthening the network of support and serving as a community for these scholars.

During the intensive program, Medical Prep students are accommodated in dormitories at Sacramento State, provided with transportation, meals, and supplies at no cost. But the program’s support does not end after the summer; it continues well into the students’ academic and professional journeys. Prep Médico director Mercedes Piedra explained that the program introduces research opportunities to students during their junior and senior years, offers MCAT scholarships, and opens doors for medical school admission and residency placement.

The need for a diverse healthcare workforce is evident, as studies have shown that patients who receive care from providers with similar cultural backgrounds often experience greater comfort and feel better cared for. Furthermore, language barriers hinder effective communication and can impact patient outcomes. However, the current statistics on diversity among Spanish-speaking and Latino physicians in California present significant challenges.

A 2018 UCLA analysis revealed that at the current graduation rate of Latino medical students from California schools, it would take 500 years to bridge the gap between the number of Latino physicians per 100,000 Latino residents and their non-Hispanic white counterparts. Despite these discouraging figures, Piedra believes that Medical Prep students will play a crucial role in changing the landscape of medicine in California.

Excitement surrounds the latest group of Medical Prep graduates, as they are described as emotionally and psychologically well prepared for their future careers. Jair Lopez, an aspiring anesthetist, exemplifies their determination and dedication. Lopez, alongside his fellow student Melisse, recently had the opportunity to observe a doctor in the department of anesthesiology and pain medicine at UC Davis Health. The program immerses students in real-world healthcare settings, exposing them to a variety of medical specialties while also providing essential classroom education, practical skills training, and hands-on experience in student-run clinics.

Alongside their daily experiences shadowing physicians and gaining practical knowledge, Medical Prep students also engage with medical professionals who share their journeys and provide valuable guidance. During their observation, Jair Lopez sought advice from an anesthetist about choosing a school for residency, exam preparation, and overcoming rejection. The conversation highlighted the importance of planning, learning about opportunities, and seeking out mentors within specific specialties.

Language barriers in healthcare were also addressed during the Medical Prep program. One physician shared a sobering story about a Russian-speaking patient who required a life-saving procedure but struggled due to the language barrier. Bridging these gaps is not only about translation; it requires deep cultural understanding and appreciation for diverse health systems and practices. Medical professionals from similar backgrounds can offer invaluable insights regarding cultural nuances, dietary habits, and traditional remedies, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and informed consent.

While Melisse Lopez’s aspiration lies in occupational therapy, the exposure to various medical specialties during the program has broadened her perspective. The future will hold numerous options for her to explore. As she confidently navigates the busy hospital corridors in her pale blue uniform, it becomes evident that Medical Prep has empowered her to pursue her dreams.

The Medical Prep program, with its commitment to diversity and professionalism, is determined to narrow the healthcare gap for underserved communities in California. Ultimately, these aspiring medical professionals are poised to make a lasting impact in the lives of patients who deserve healthcare providers who understand and appreciate their cultural backgrounds.

