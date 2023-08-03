Man Charged with Reckless Endangerment and Multiple Offenses After Striking Cars and Pedestrians in Manhattan Police Chase

Man Arrested After Striking Cars and Pedestrians in Manhattan

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested and is facing a lengthy list of charges after allegedly causing chaos on the streets of Manhattan on Tuesday night. Kyle Fernandez is accused of striking multiple cars and a group of pedestrians while attempting to flee a traffic stop, according to the New York Police Department.

Fernandez has been charged with 12 counts each of reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as possession of stolen property, driving without a license, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, and failing to obey a police officer, among other charges.

The incident occurred during rush hour near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street, close to Grand Central Terminal. Police had initially pulled Fernandez over on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle. However, he allegedly tried to escape and first collided with a cyclist before crashing into a taxi.

Eyewitnesses reported that Fernandez then drove onto a sidewalk, striking several pedestrians, before making a U-turn and traveling the wrong way down Lexington Avenue. The chaotic scene finally came to an end when Fernandez collided with another car in what appeared to be a head-on collision. Witnesses were able to hold him until the police arrived and detained him.

In total, 10 people were injured as a result of the multiple collisions and pedestrian strikes. Thankfully, none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to sources. Some of the victims were children aged between 5 and 7 years old.

Further investigation by the police revealed that the vehicle driven by Fernandez had been reported stolen in the Bronx on July 31.

Fernandez’s 20-year-old lawyer has yet to comment on the charges. The case remains under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

As the city recovers from this shocking incident, concerns over road safety and the need for greater vigilance among drivers has once again come to the forefront. Authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible driving and adhering to traffic regulations to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

