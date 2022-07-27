Rehearsals at the Padua Fair (photo Bergamaschi)

Under the sun and with 36 degrees outside hall 7 of the Padua Fairin the afternoon of July 26, at 2 pm, 955 registered for the admission competition at the Schools of Specialization with access reserved for graduates in Medicine and Surgery have tried the most difficult way to fulfill their dreams. And so, despite one reduction of almost 50% compared to 2019when the members were 1,782, the climb to the high peaks of Medicine has begun: «The trial lasts 210 minutes – explains just before the start Linda Maestri – starts at 2pm and ends at 5.30pm. I am relatively calm and confident. I have always had a great interest in the human body and I had no doubts when it came to choosing Medicine at university. Now I’d like to specialize in pediatrics or in gynecology and in both cases you need a very high grade to be able to access it. I leave the university with the 110 e lodeknowing everything is impossible, but I feel particularly confident, because I tried to prepare myself in the best possible way ».





«Widespread» selection in multiple locations A large debate in recent times has developed around the management of Emergency rooma path that various doctors choose to train themselves in the best possible way before embarking on their respective careers: «But it is very badly organized – admits Maestri – and I honestly do not aspire to work on it, not even for a short period. I hope, in all honesty, I can avoid this path“. The sharp decline in subscribers is undeniable, but there is also a very precise and logical explanation. The Ministry of University and Research has filed a Covid case to all universities that have a School of Medicine and Surgery to provide the locations for the test e Trento, Trieste, Udine e Verona they accepted the invitation, avoiding that the city of the Saint did not act as the headquarters of the Triveneto, as happened in previous years: “I arrive from a village in the province of Reggio Calabria – he says Pierluigi De Marzo – it’s called Melicucco. I graduated with 110 and now I hope to be able to follow my dream and that is the specialization in plastic surgery. You need a score of at least 105 and, as far as I’m concerned, I’m also willing to travel around Italy to reach my goal. There are various offices, Milan, Rome, Naples, Palermo and Messina. We will see what will happen ». See also Heat stroke. What causes it, what are the symptoms and how to intervene

Women are the majority The emergency room does not scare him: “I have already informed – continues De Marzo – I would accept to work in the emergency room even if the rhythms are terrible. In that context, many things are understood ». Concept not shared by another trainee (land women are in the majority, with 55% of enrollmentsin line with the Italian data), Ludovica Franceschin: «The emergency room is a choice made for few months to learn. For what my inclinations are, I wouldn’t choose emergencies. Point on Dermatologyone of the most coveted or on Occupational Medicine. As for the headquarters, if possible I would prefer to stay in Padua ». The ministry assigned to Padua 47 Postgraduate Schoolsthat is, those activated and accredited by the University of Padua and those with the highest number of enrollments appear to be Anesthesia and resuscitation, Pediatrics, Surgery general, Medicine interna, Medicine of the emergency and urgency e Geriatrics. Round and round you always return to Emergency Medicine, one of the most popular of recent times: «It’s a good gym – admits Lorenzo Dal Borgo – the working conditions are not optimal, important sacrifices are needed. You have to be willing to do it. I’m not just talking about shifts, but doctors who work grueling hours. If there were suitable conditions I would say yes, right now I wouldn’t do it right now. Point a cardiology e Gastroenterologyboth of which require very high scores ».