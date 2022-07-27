Home Health Rumor: Sony Intending To Buy Square Enix Japan, Eidos Montreal Founder Claims | 4Gamers
Health

Rumor: Sony Intending To Buy Square Enix Japan, Eidos Montreal Founder Claims | 4Gamers

by admin
Rumor: Sony Intending To Buy Square Enix Japan, Eidos Montreal Founder Claims | 4Gamers

Sony may have to buy Square Enix! ? In a recent media interview, Eidos Montreal founder Stephane D’Astous brought up the rumor again.

The source is Stephane D’Astous. In a recent media interview, he couldn’t hide his disappointment. SQEX only cleared Eidos and Crystal Dynamics studios for $300 million; because the same buyer, Embracer Group, bought Borderlands for $1.3 billion. Developer Gearbox Software.

Stephane D’Astous believes that SQEX Japan did not treat Eidos and Crystal Dynamics as promised, and even sold two jobs like a garage auction as Sony was rumored to be interested in acquiring it and only interested in SQEX Japan room.

However, Stephane D’Astous can only express his disappointment through the media, because he left Eidos Montreal as early as 2013.

In April of this year, it was reported that a buyer wanted to acquire SQEX. Then in May, SQEX sold Eidos, Crystal Dynamics studio and the series of “Tomb Raider” and “Hack Invasion” for $300 million. Lose weight and focus on Japanese business.

Sony and SQEX have indeed had a number of partnerships in the past, including the most critical Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Do you think this acquisition is likely to come true? Please share by voting.

See also  Ali Health fined 500,000 yuan for its acquisition of equity in Guizhou Yishu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for violating the anti-monopoly law

You may also like

Do you sweat excessively? You may be suffering...

Angioedema, what is Ermal Meta’s disease

Online revolt against the new Instagram, the company:...

what to do if the visit is delayed?

Acute hepatitis in children, cause identified. Always viral

Online revolt against the new Instagram, the company:...

Nintendo Switch global total sales of 110 million...

Nutrition at 60, the mistakes to avoid for...

Vegetables on the plate that scare children

At Tpg, one of the most important Private...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy