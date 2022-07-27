Sony may have to buy Square Enix! ? In a recent media interview, Eidos Montreal founder Stephane D’Astous brought up the rumor again.

The source is Stephane D’Astous. In a recent media interview, he couldn’t hide his disappointment. SQEX only cleared Eidos and Crystal Dynamics studios for $300 million; because the same buyer, Embracer Group, bought Borderlands for $1.3 billion. Developer Gearbox Software.

Stephane D’Astous believes that SQEX Japan did not treat Eidos and Crystal Dynamics as promised, and even sold two jobs like a garage auction as Sony was rumored to be interested in acquiring it and only interested in SQEX Japan room.

However, Stephane D’Astous can only express his disappointment through the media, because he left Eidos Montreal as early as 2013.

In April of this year, it was reported that a buyer wanted to acquire SQEX. Then in May, SQEX sold Eidos, Crystal Dynamics studio and the series of “Tomb Raider” and “Hack Invasion” for $300 million. Lose weight and focus on Japanese business.

Sony and SQEX have indeed had a number of partnerships in the past, including the most critical Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Do you think this acquisition is likely to come true? Please share by voting.