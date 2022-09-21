Original title: Kang Dongho will make his solo debut on October 12! Released the first solo mini-album “Absolute Zero”

Sohu Korean Entertainment News South Korean boy group NU’EST member Kang Dongho will make his solo debut on October 12.

NU’EST’s agency released the teaser poster of Kang Dongho’s solo album on the official SNS at 0:00 today, officially announcing that Kang Dongho will release his first solo mini-album “Absolute Zero” on the 12th of next month. Kang Dongho debuted as a member of NU’EST in 2012, and the release of this solo album will be his first solo activity since his debut 11 years ago.

More information on Kang Dongho's solo album "Absolute Zero" will be released in the future.

