The diaphragm knocked down by the Coruc will leave an epic imprint and the diagram of hope in a better health system, built at zero kilometre, will finally develop traits completed within a health system to be revived. The rector of Unical, Nicholas Leone, also identifies a social sense in the academic revolution that has just begun: «The Medicine course in our university will be activated with additional places that will add up to those already foreseen in Catanzaro. There will be no cuts to existing medical courses. However, there will be more opportunities for young Calabrians who will be able to study in their own region. An economic advantage also for the families themselves. And, then, it’s a matter of numbers: Calabria is last in the relationship between medical centers and resident population. Unical intends to share professors and medical researchers with the territorial health system and the “Annunziata” hub hospital. From January, eleven doctors, including professors and researchers, will enter service at the “Annunziata”. A recruitment entirely paid for by the university with benefits for the whole territory».

It is therefore not seduction but flight. A flight that is the result of patience. The first to believe it was the professor Sebastian went who at the end of the 1990s launched that idea which seemed too ambitious because it clashed with the orthodoxy of the time. That project, in almost a quarter of a century, has been exhumed and buried several times and each time trying to give an always different name to the ideal to keep it alive. And so the Faculty of Pharmacy was born, which in just a few years has become a beacon in research with teachers and equipment that already interact with the local health system. The surgeon Bruno Nardothe famous scalpel that operates in Cosenza, for example, prepares its most delicate operations (in April it removed a tumor weighing 7.5 kilos from the belly of a woman) by simulating each step on the three-dimensional anatomical table of the Department of Pharmacy.

Two years ago, on the other hand, Unical gave birth to the idea of ​​a Digital Medicine and Technology pole which arose in the midst of the inter-university agreement with the “Magna Grecia” University of Catanzaro. No sooner said than done. and from next year, Unical will have full academic autonomy over the course.

