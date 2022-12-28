The arrival should be on December 31st, but “we are waiting for certain data” explains the mayor of Ravenna Michele De Pascale. “My first thought went to these people who spent Christmas not in the serenity of many of our homes but in the drama of an inhuman journey – he comments – We have not been given any information on the reason for the choice of the port of Ravenna, not exactly the closest to Libya, but I say clearly that immediately the Municipality of Ravenna and the other institutions involved, above all Ausl Romagna, gave full collaboration to the Prefecture to manage a humane, safe and professional welcome. We are not used to landings of this type and everyone’s attention must be maximum”. Finally, he adds: “A side note, the municipal administration of Ravenna and its mayor do not change their opinion on hospitality and solidarity on the basis of right-wing or left-wing governments that alternate at the helm of the country.