(ANSA) – MILAN, AUGUST 10 – Record of applications from the Bicocca University of Milan for the degree course of Medicine and Surgery in English. As announced by the Milanese university, 929 (674 females and 255 males) are enrolled in this year’s test, 25 percent more than in 2021, when there were 740 candidates. will take place on Tuesday 13 September 2022.



Candidates will try to conquer one of the available places: 26 (this is a provisional number pending the decree of the ministry) for EU citizens or residing in Italy and 13 reserved for non-EU students applying for a visa. Of the 929 aspiring freshmen of the medical course in English, 700 will take the test in Bicocca, while the remainder will take place abroad.



But the first appointment in September is with the admission test to the single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics which will take place throughout Italy on 6 September. Also this year, each candidate will take the test at the university site available in their province of residence or domicile regardless of the location indicated as the first preference. Part of the candidates from the province of Milan and part of the candidates from the provinces of Bergamo and Sondrio were assigned to the Milan-Bicocca office, for a total of 611 candidates (419 females and 192 males). The places available at the Bicocca University are 150 for Medicine and Surgery and 31 for Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics. Finally, on Thursday 15 September, the appointment is with the admission tests to the degree courses of the Health Professions. There are 542 places available, of which 7 are reserved for non-EU students applying for a visa. (HANDLE).

