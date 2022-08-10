The movie “Little Soldiers 2: The Rise of Gru”, which was released in Taiwan on July 20, once again set off a yellow whirlwind that once swept the world, and in the experience of 3D and augmented reality functions in Google search, the small soldiers were specially added. , as long as you use a supported Android phone, iPhone or iPad, you can not only see the dancing minions, but also use the augmented reality (AR) mode to project the minions in the real environment.

Google search for “little soldiers” can see moving little soldiers through 3D and augmented reality functions

Google’s 3D and augmented reality features are new features announced by Google at the 2019 I/O developer conference. When searching for a modeled animal, object, or place through a device that supports ARCore, Google will View in 3D in the search function and further interact with the 3D search results in AR mode.

Land animals, aquatic and wetland animals, birds, pets, cultural sites, cultural relics and celebrities, human structural systems, cellular structures are listed in the “Experience 3D and Augmented Reality Google Search Help in Google Search” page , chemical nouns, biological nouns, physical nouns and other content that supports AR mode.

However, Google’s 3D and augmented reality functions actually provide resources for popular anime themes. For example, when searching through Google, enter keywords such as “Evangelion”, “Evangelion No. 1”, “EVA”, etc. You will see the image of the 3D search results, click “View through 3D Mode”, you can interact with the first-generation phone in 3D mode, and enjoy the first-generation phone from various angles.

And with the release of the movie “Little Soldier 2: The Rise of Gru”, you can now see the search results for “Little Soldier” in Google’s 3D and Augmented Reality functions, if it is on a computer or an unsupported device Searching for “little soldiers” on Google is just a normal search page.

As long as we search for “little soldiers” on a device that supports ARCore, we can first see dynamic small soldiers that can be viewed in 3D mode.

After clicking View through 3D mode, you can see more three-dimensional and dynamic minions, and clicking the link will lead to the English version of the “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru” webpage.

Click “View in your space” to use AR mode to place the model in the real world, and the first time you use it, you must first grant access to the camera.

Then, in AR mode, aim the camera at the plane that can be placed. If there is a suitable place for placement, you can see the 3D model appear. With the real world, the little soldier can have more space to play. Of course, you can also drag and rotate the image. .

Google search often has some interesting little functions, 3D and augmented reality functions are functions that have been introduced for a long time, but some popular themes will be added from time to time, such as the previously added Ultraman, Evangelion (EVA) ), elves, pudding dogs, etc., and now with the release of “Little Soldiers 2: The Rise of Gru”, there are also small soldier models, and you can also pick up supporting devices to interact with the moving little soldiers.