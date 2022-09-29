Home Health Medicine test 2022: online ranking on Universitaly
Medicine test 2022: online ranking on Universitaly

Medicine test 2022: online ranking on Universitaly

It’s been about a little over three weeks since medical test 2022entry test that selects access to the single-cycle master’s degree program, and now aspiring white coats can finally consult the ranking of merit by name that the MUR published around 7 in the area reserved for each student on Universitaly.
 After logging in to the portal, you need to click on “Go to your 2022 situation”.

MEDICINE TEST 2022: ONLINE RANKING

To consult the list of names all the aspiring freshmen who have completed the medical test 2022 they will simply have to access the reserved area on Universitaly. In the ranking, next to the names of the students, one of the following four statuses is indicated: assigned, booked, waiting and end of seats.

MINIMUM SCORE TO ENTER MEDICINE 2022

Within hours of publication the experts will analyze the ranking to identify important information useful to all students, such as the actual minimum score to enter and the predictions on the next scroll.

