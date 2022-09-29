Last two days of September under the banner of bad weather. From storm surges on the Ligurian Sea to rains on the Tyrrhenian side, once again, the western Italian sector seems to be the main target: storms are also expected again between Lazio and Campania, as already happened between Sunday and last Monday.

The disturbance is entering from the Rhone Gate, therefore from France, with cold Libeccio winds that push rain towards the Tyrrhenian regions and then towards the North. However, even the southern regions will be hit by strong instability, as mentioned in particular towards Campania.

Andrea Garbinato, editor of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms that a core of cold air at high altitude has fallen in the last hours from Denmark to the Mediterranean, also digging a low pressure on the Ligurian Sea with a minimum of 995 hPa.

This cyclone will bring widespread rains with peaks expected today between Sardinia, Tuscany, Lazio and Campania and on Friday 30 September again between Lazio and Campania: therefore western Sardinia and all the Tyrrhenian regions will see the most intense phenomena in these last hours. of the month of September.

Today orange alert in Sardinia; yellow in Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Tuscany, Marche, Campania, Sicily, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Basilicata and Calabria.

With October the high pressure of the Azores will arrive, everything will change and even the temperatures will rise again: we will have to wait for Sunday to have sun almost everywhere, in fact Saturday will record the last showers in the south.

In this fluctuating context, we will therefore experience a disturbed period with possible intense phenomena, tornadoes and local hailstorms, followed by a long phase of sun and clear skies: can we talk about Roman Ottobrata also for the rest of the peninsula? Meanwhile on the capital we will go towards 25-26 ° C next week, elsewhere ‘the Octobrata of the Azores’ will be just as mild and pleasant: even in the South we will touch peaks of 32 ° C in the shade.

Pleasant news after a turbulent period, however: pay attention to this end of September with ‘the Danish deception’, the disturbance coming from the Scandinavian country will be full of rain, wind and intense phenomena.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 29. In the north: new disturbance with bad weather. Center: new disturbance with bad weather especially on the Tyrrhenian side and west Sardinia. In the south: showers on the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea, large spells elsewhere.

Friday 30. In the north: showers and thunderstorms possible everywhere. In the center: bad weather especially on the Tyrrhenian. In the south: bad weather on the Tyrrhenian side, partly sunny elsewhere.

Saturday 1. In the north: get better. In the center: the last rains on the Tirreniche. In the south: some scattered showers, but it will get worse in the late evening.

Trend. From Sunday sunny weather almost everywhere, except in the South; rapid descent of fresh air from the Balkans towards the regions of the middle and lower Adriatic in a context that is in any case mostly sunny.