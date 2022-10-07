Home Health Medicine test 2022: the first scrolling of the ranking is online
Medicine test 2022: the first scrolling of the ranking is online

Medicine test 2022: the first scrolling of the ranking is online

Medicine test 2022: the first scrolling of the ranking is online –
They are Universitaly the first scrolling of the ranking of the medical test 2022. In this phase, students who have seen their status change to assigned have 4 working days to complete theuniversity enrollment of their assignment.

FIRST SLIDING MEDICINE TEST RANKING 2022

All booked candidates who intend to remain in the ranking and then wait for the other scrolling must enter their own reserved area on the website Universitaly and give confirmation of interest by 12.00 on the fifth working day following the publication of the ranking or scrolling. The second scroll will be released on October 14th.

Within a few hours of publication, the experts will analyze the ranking and we will then be able to discover useful information such as the minimum score to enter updated and the forecasts on the second scroll.

