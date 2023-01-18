TEST MEDICINE 2023

Medicine test 2023: when registration for the TOLC opens —

Contrary to what was anticipated, registrations for TOLC MEDil medical test 2023 they are not open yet. As reported by Cisia Online, in fact, from 17 January it is possible to book the TOLCs, with the exception of the MED and VET TOLCs, the dates for enrollment in the latter are in fact still to be defined.

Registrations, as stated on the Ministry’s website, must be made via the CISIA web platform. The universities will have to allow the booking of the test starting at least from the thirtieth day before the start of the delivery period. The reservation will be allowed until the tenth day before the start of each supply period.

For registrations, therefore, it will be necessary to wait a few more weeks, considering that the first period of disbursement of the TOLC MED and TOLC VET will be from 13 to 22 April 2023while for the second we have to wait for July: from 15 to 25. The merit ranking will then be released on 5 September, earlier than in previous years, to facilitate the scrolling of the national ranking and allow the correct start of the new academic year .

