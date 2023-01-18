Home News The inflation show
The inflation show

The inflation show

It is a recurring complaint. All those who attend concerts must suffer from the repeated mania of those who, while sitting in a row in front, decide to stand up in the middle of the show “to be able to see better.”

The inevitable final result is that all attendees also have to stand up to be able to enjoy -and not so comfortably- the event.

I understand that something like this happens in football stadiums when the goal is brewing. I think so because in my life I have stepped foot in a stadium twice and one of them was not actually to watch a game.

This mad mania for standing up and creating unhealthy spirals that force everyone to do the same is exactly what happens with price inflation, one of the worst ills of the economy along with recession and unemployment.

A new year has begun and the common topic of conversation –outside of the tragicomedy of Shakira, Piqué and Clarita- is how expensive everything has become. Gasoline, meat, tickets and even pandebonos; Worrying issue because it touches us all.

Things start with an increase and immediately, like a perverse domino effect, the prices of all the goods and services that make up the value chain must adjust to remedy the change and to preserve margins – that is, to be able to see the show – stop now with unpleasant administrative stress.

That is the great paradox of price increases and those who like to stand up. If we all stayed seated we could enjoy the show better.

