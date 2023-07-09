Home » MEDIFOR VENETA SRL /Ministry of Health
MEDIFOR VENETA SRL /Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3761/2023 published on 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG no. . 03220/2023 proposed by MEDIFOR VENETA SRL against Friuli Venezia Giulia, Ministry of Health and against Abbott Srl

Attachments:

APPLICATION.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

ORDINANCE.pdf (PDF 110.4 Kb)

PUBLIC PROCLAIM APPLICATION.pdf (PDF 252.8 Kb)

PUBLICATION REQUEST.pdf (PDF 0.73 Mb)

