National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign Launches ‘Bank of the Heart Truck Tour 2023’ in Italy

**National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign kicks off with “Bank of the Heart Truck Tour 2023” in Italy**

**By Alessandro Mazzaro | July 8, 2023**

The National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign in Italy has resumed with the launch of the “Bank of the Heart Truck Tour 2023.” Promoted by the Foundation for Your Heart of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists, this campaign is part of the wider National Cardiovascular Prevention Project called “Banca del Cuore.”

The campaign aims to reduce the number of cardiac deaths, which still remain the leading cause of death in the country. The “Bank of the Heart Truck Tour 2023” will provide citizens with the opportunity to undergo a comprehensive and free cardiological screening.

From Tuesday, July 11 to Thursday, July 13, a Jumbo Truck will be stationed in Salerno at Concord Square. The truck will offer screenings from 9 am to 7 pm each day. The screening will include various tests and examinations, such as cardiovascular prevention screening, electrocardiographic examination, arrhythmic screening, and more.

Additionally, attendees will receive a printed copy of their electrocardiogram, including all the blood pressure and anamnestic values ​​found on BancomHeart. A metabolic screening will also be offered, which will detect nine metabolic parameters using just a single drop of blood. These parameters include Total Cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL Cholesterol, HDL/LDL Cholesterol Ratio, LDL Cholesterol, Non-HDL Cholesterol, Fast Glucose, Glycated Hemoglobin, and Uricemia.

Furthermore, attendees will receive a printed copy of their glycidic, lipid, and uricemic profile, as well as their own cardiovascular risk assessment. They will also be provided with a kit containing 19 cardiovascular prevention booklets created by the Foundation for Your Heart. Lastly, participants will be given an active BancomHeart card.

The National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and empower individuals to take proactive steps to prevent heart diseases. By offering free screenings and providing educational resources, the campaign hopes to improve the overall heart health of the nation.

It is encouraged that citizens in Salerno take advantage of this opportunity to undergo the screening and receive valuable information about their cardiovascular health.

