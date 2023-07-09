Tamara Dragić wants to secure her legs Fun

Singer Tamara Dragić admitted that she is thinking of insuring a part of her body.

The local public got to know the singer Tamara Dragić when she appeared as a participant in the Zvezde Grand music competition, and in addition to her love for music, she is also very dedicated to her education.

After graduating, she continued her master’s studies, and recently she boasted that she continued her path with a doctorate. The singer decided to upgrade her knowledge as much as possible, and she is also preparing her dissertation. However, now she shared with her followers on Instagram something that has nothing to do with education and studies, and which triggered a flood of different reactions.

Tamara decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous colleagues and secured part of her body. As J-Lo secured her buttocks, Madonna’s breasts, Mariah Carey’s voice, and Snežana Babić’s Sneki and Andrijana Anči ​​Dabetić’s legs, Tamara plans to monetize the longest part of her body.

“I’m also thinking about securing my legs,” wrote Tamara on Instagram, and her followers were divided because of that.

And while there are those who support her intention, there are also those who claim that she is so hot and beautiful that it is better to secure her whole body.



