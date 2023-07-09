Illness in the pool in the Pavia area, a 7-year-old girl died – Lombardy

Stayed for a few minutes under one of the inflatables in a tub

(ANSA) – PAVIA, JULY 09 – The 7-year-old girl who was rescued today, shortly after noon, at the swimming pool of Battuda (Pavia) in the Pavia area has died. The little girl, who lived in Rozzano (Milan) with her family, had been urgently transferred to the intensive care unit of the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia, where the doctors tried in every way to save her: but her conditions, at the moment of arriving at the hospital, they were desperate.

Contrary to what initially emerged, the girl remained underwater, in the main tank of the plant, for a few minutes ending up under one of the inflatables. When she was finally found and brought afloat by a lifeguard, she was unconscious. The 118 operators revived her for a long time, before transporting her by ambulance to San Matteo where she died in the late afternoon.

The carabinieri also intervened on the spot, who started all the necessary investigations to clarify the episode. Surveillance camera images were also captured. It will also have to be established whether the child ended up underwater following an illness or for other causes. (HANDLE).

