“Mediterranean diet to prevent Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s”

This is supported by Annalisa Noce, associate professor of Nephrology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

Gut and brain not only “talk” to each other, but they influence each other, and what we eat can inflame our brain and lead us towards neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson e Alzheimer.

She is convinced of it Annalisa Walnut, associate professor of Nephrology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, according to which “through the intestinal microbiota, i.e. the set of microorganisms that colonize the gastrointestinal system, communication is established with the central nervous system which in some cases can damage it”. How and when the expert herself clarifies it: “If you follow Western-style diets rich in saturated fats, salt and simple sugars, as well as low in dietary fiber.”

The role of diet in the development of dysfunctions related to the onset of chronic inflammatory diseases, including neuro-inflammatory diseases, “is becoming increasingly clear”, explains Noce to beraking latest news Salute. And he adds: “It is no coincidence that the scientific community is focusing on the study of the mechanisms underlying low-grade chronic inflammatory responses and oxidative stress, factors involved in the onset of neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Among the many mechanisms brought to light, nutrients (macro- and micro-nutrients) and natural bioactive compounds, present in foods, seem to play a fundamental role”.

The Mediterranean diet, rich in fruit and vegetables, legumes and whole grains and low in simple sugars, saturated fats and red meats, has been associated with a reduced risk of developing inflammatory neurodegenerative diseases – reports a note – thanks to the modulation of intestinal microbiota.

Conversely, a Western-style diet generates a low-grade chronic inflammatory state which correlates with an increased risk of developing neuro-inflammatory diseases, as well as their more rapid progression, as well as favoring “the proliferation of gram- negative – remarks Noce – such as Escherichia coli which produce endotoxins, which contribute to the development of a systemic inflammatory state which correlates to the onset of neuro-inflammatory pathologies”.

“The intestinal microbiota represents an essential component of systemic metabolism – underlines the expert -. The bacteria that make it up perform numerous functions for the host (man) and are involved in the absorption of nutrients and in the synthesis of numerous metabolites, essential for human health”.

Again Walnut: “The intestinal microbiota also plays a fundamental role in the modulation of the functions of the immune system and the nervous system, both through the direct production of bioactive molecules, which influence the release of hormones and neurotransmitters, and through the regulation of of immune cells, such as the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, the intestinal microbiota is able to communicate through a bidirectional axis that integrates the gastrointestinal system with the nervous system, whose functioning is essential for maintaining human health“.

Noce concludes: “The Mediterranean diet is rich in bioactive molecules, above all of vegetable origin, capable of exercising important beneficial actions for the human body, including an anti-inflammatory action. Among all the bioactive molecules, polyphenols, especially present in fruit and vegetables, seem to play a fundamental role. At the level of the intestine, the polyphenols undergo transformations by the bacteria of the intestinal microbiota to produce metabolites capable of exerting an anti-inflammatory action”.

So green light to the foods rich in polyphenolscapable of counteracting neuro-inflammation, including “extra virgin olive oil, blueberries, dark chocolate and green tea”.

