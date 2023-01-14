The Mediterranean diet was ranked as the best diet in the world of 2023 ahead of dash and flexariana but is under attack from the effects of climate change, the explosion in production costs and the choices of the European Union which rejects wine with alarmist labels and promotes crickets at the table. This was announced by Coldiretti on the basis of the best diets ranking elaborated by the US media US News World‘s Report’s, known globally for the preparation of rankings and advice for consumers.

The Mediterranean diet, underlines Coldiretti, won the challenge among 24 different alternatives with a score of 4.6 out of 5 thanks to the positive effects on health and is also among the easiest to follow, suitable for families, simple to organize with food basic, encourages moderate consumption of healthy fats, such as olive oil, and discourages unhealthy fats, such as saturated fat, with less than approximately 30% of total calories coming from fat, and is suitable for religious adherents halal or kosher.

The Mediterranean diet, Coldiretti continues, is healthy for the heart and has been associated with lower blood pressure, cholesterol and body weight, as well as better cardiovascular health outcomes and lower rates of heart disease and stroke. The abundance of nutrient-rich seafood, nuts, seeds, extra virgin olive oil, beans, leafy greens, and whole grains in the Mediterranean diet also boasts many brain benefits. The anthocyanins in berries, wine and red cabbage are considered particularly beneficial to health.

An important role for health which – Coldiretti specifies – was recognized more than a decade after the inclusion of the Mediterranean diet in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity which took place on November 16, 2010. Worldwide appreciation for the diet Mediterranean mainly based on bread, pasta, fruit, vegetables, meat, extra virgin olive oil and the traditional glass of wine eaten at the table in regular meals is due to the studies of the American scientist Ancel Keys who was the first to highlight the beneficial effects after having lived for over 40 years in Acciaroli in the province of Salerno.

The Mediterranean diet – underlines Coldiretti – takes first place, followed on the podium by the dash against hypertension which ranks second and the flexariana, a flexible way of eating, which is third.

In fourth place is the mind diet which prevents and reduces cognitive decline and fifth is the Tlc (Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes) diet created by the National Cholesterol Education Program of the National Institutes of Health with the aim of reducing cholesterol as part of a healthy diet for the heart with lots of vegetables, fruit, bread, cereals, pasta and lean meats.