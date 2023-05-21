Megan Fox suffers from dysmorphophobia – this is what lies behind body image disorder

Megan Fox was voted Sexiest Woman Alive and is considered by many to be the ideal image of a woman. Her confession that she suffers from body dysmorphophobia is all the more surprising. “I never see myself the way other people see me,” Fox, 37, said in a video interview for Sports Illustrated. And: “There was never a point in my life where I loved my body.”

People with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) or dysmorphophobia have one or more perceived physical flaws that are not or barely visible to others. Psychological suffering develops, which can have extreme effects on the everyday life of those affected. We clarify the most important questions.

How do sufferers know that they have body dysmorphophobia?

These five signs may indicate that you have body dysmorphophobia:

They spend hours checking their appearance and perceived deficits, for example in front of the mirror or in pictures on their smartphone. They are under the compulsion to dress up for a long time and excessively. You often compare your appearance to the appearance of others, make irrational conclusions, and seek reassurance that their flaws really exist. They have cosmetic or surgical treatments to correct the perceived blemish. Usually without success, often the feeling of blemish is even reinforced. They feel self-conscious and avoid being seen in public. There is social withdrawal, problems in the partnership and isolation.

Important: These signs can indicate that. An actual diagnosis must always be made by a psychiatrist or psychologist.

what solves body dysmorphophobia out of?

There is no specific cause of body dysmorphophobia. According to the MSD Manual, however, the disorder often begins during puberty, when most people develop insecurities about their appearance. About two to three percent of the population is affected by body dysmorphophobia. Females slightly more often than males.

In some cases, there may also be a genetic predisposition, says psychologist Ann Kearney-Cooke of the Washington Post. In other cases, the disorder may also have been triggered by a negative childhood experience such as abuse, neglect or bullying.

How is body dysmorphophobia diagnosed?

According to the “MSD Manual”, doctors assume that a body dysmorphic disorder is present if those affected

deal with one or more flaws in their appearance that are insignificant or invisible to other people,

Repeatedly engage in exaggerated behaviors (e.g., constantly checking their appearance in the mirror, going to excessive lengths to dress up, or comparing themselves very strongly to others)

are desperate or feel less and less able to carry out normal daily activities (work, partnership, friends and family).

Can body dysmorphophobia be treated?

Body dysmorphophobia is treatable but cannot be cured. A combination of medication and cognitive behavioral therapy is usually recommended. The treatment can vary individually. Those affected should see a psychologist if they suspect it. Because: “It doesn’t get better on its own and if it’s not treated, it can even get worse over time,” as psychologist Kearney-Cooke says.