Home » Meloni and Tolkien, The Times: “He wants to control culture”
Health

Meloni and Tolkien, The Times: “He wants to control culture”

by admin
Meloni and Tolkien, The Times: “He wants to control culture”

The English press is targeting the government’s decision to organize an exhibition on John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, the father of the Lord of the Rings. On the day of the presentation of the event, strongly supported by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiulianoil Times and the Guardianwith different accents, dedicate their attention to the passion of the center-right prime minister, Giorgia Melonifor the author who more than anyone else has animated the fantasy genre, with books and subsequent highly successful films…

See also  The Benefits of Walking at Home: A Great Way to Burn Calories and Tone Muscles

You may also like

Life’s Essential 8: How to Slow Down Biological...

404 Error – Page not found

The Double-Edged Sword of Social Networks: Study Finds...

Blood cancers, Ema approves new therapy for mantle...

The 11 Best Fruits for Weight Loss: Delicious...

Erdogan visits Berlin and the German state reason...

The Health Benefits of Exercise for Teens: How...

«Il Tempo della Salute» is underway, four days...

New Anti-Obesity Drug Zepbound Approved by FDA

World’s largest garbage dump to be converted

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy